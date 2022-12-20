JKCCPEU delegation calls on Com/Secy PDD, takes up issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: A delegation of J&K Coordination Committee of Power Employees Unions (JKCCPEU) today called on Commissioner/ Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Rajesh Parshad at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and projected the burning issues of the Power employees.

The members of the Coordination Committee under the Chairmanship of Balbir Singh Jamwal, president, Draftsman Diploma Holders Association, J&K, during meeting with the Commissioner / Secretary, discussed the issues of the Power employees in detail. A charter of demands was also submitted to Rajesh Parshad by the delegation.

During meeting the members in the delegation demanded early conduct of DPC of Technician-III as per final seniority list issue by the DPC convener ( Chief Engg), further conducting DPC of all cadre on regular interval of six months as many employees including Class IV, Lineman Class Ist and IInd and Executive staff are suffering with stagnation.

They said that employees Welfare Fund has been revoked for the unknown reasons. The fund contributed by the employees need annual audit. This fund should be kept at the disposal of MD/ Chief Engineer for disbursement to needy employees and their families; the pending payments of PDL/TDL workers be released without any more delay. It was also demanded that seniority list of TDL/PDL should be issued with the inclusion of all the left out workers.

The delegation further demanded gazette post for Draftsman cadre, creation of the gazette post for Head Computer. They also demanded free electricity for Power employees, issuance of clarification regarding uniform implementation of SRO 14 of 1996 , SRO-225 of 1997 by providing functional pay scales in accordance with SR0-381of 1981 PDD rules and exemption of type test/ computer test for Secretariat level training .

Senior members, Deep Mehra- general secretary CC, Manjeet Singh, president Power Employees and Workers Union, Tejinder Dutta vice president, Kulbir Singh -president JKEEU, Jasbir Singh president ITI Dip Holders Union, Yog Raj Singh president TDL/PDL Union, Ranjit Kumar and Pawan Kumar also accompanied delegation.