Every rainy season Nallah floods inflict heavy damage in Ward 72

Transport facilities almost absent in Shahzadpur

Sanjeev K. Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 20: A big Nallah floods during every rainy season in Ward number 72 of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and the water gushes into the residential houses causing damage. Many houses on bank of the Nallah and at other places where the flood water has repeatedly visited have started sinking.

This was informed by Rashpal Bhardwaj, Councillor of the Ward.

He also said that repeatedly hit by such floods some houses in the Ward are on the verge of collapse.

“Though people have complained many times in this regard yet the concerned Urban Environmental Engineering Department paid no attention in solving the problem by doing the needed construction work at the Nallah which is totally Kuchcha,” the Councillor maintained adding: “Apart from this there are some 10 deep drains in the Ward which also need immediate construction work as the same has been delayed on one pretext or the other.”

In an exclusive interaction with the Excelsior, Rashpal Bhardwaj, who politically belongs to Congress and is a first time Councillor, informed that areas of his Ward include Shahzadpur (Kanhiya and Pupa), Gandwan, Khanna, Tikri, Patyali Chak and Rakh Nagwani.

He said that only 25-30 per cent work of repair and construction of lanes and drains has been done in the Ward and being it a new Ward it needs more funds.

“Due to shortage of funds blacktopping in the Ward is only 50 per cent complete,” the Councillor said.

He claimed that Street Lights in the Ward have been installed in good number but repair of the damaged ones was never done in time.

It is pertinent to mention here that though over four years of the mandatory tenure of five of the elected body of JMC have passed, yet, many developmental works await completion while many of such works have not even started.

“My Ward has five cremation grounds and JMC has spent Rs. 10 lakh each on three of these while the remaining two are in poor condition and no money has been spent on Shishu Smadhis in the area which are five in number,” Bhardwaj said.

He informed that power supply in his Ward is very poor with eight hour long power cuts in routine and there are also hanging wires and damaged poles at many places in the Ward.

The Councillor further said that there is no water supply in the Ward from Jal Shakti Department and the only water available for use in the area is ground water.

He claimed that only for namesake it is a JMC Ward but as per ground reality it is absolutely a rural area.

“There are 29 Safai Karamcharis in my Ward but 15 more are required and cleanliness in the area is not above the average,” Bhardwaj stated adding: “Autos collecting garbage by moving from door-to-door are doing a good job in garbage disposal and after this service was introduced, number of garbage dumps have been reduced in the Ward.”

He said that many drug addicts and peddlers are active in the Ward for which the police should take a cognizance.

“There are two parks in the Ward and JMC has spent Rs. 10 lakh on each of these but still these parks need development and there is one pond in the area which is not developed,” the Councillor said adding: “The Ward has no playground, no Community Hall, no parking place for vehicles, no public toilet, no Ward office and no health centre.”

He also said that there was a dispensary in the Ward which has been shifted out now and house numbering has also not been done in the Ward so far.

The JMC Councillor said that stray dogs are there in his Ward creating a lot of problems for the people.

“These canines not only litter here and there but they also bite people and chase two wheelers besides having created a wave of terror among women, children and old age people,” he continued.

Bhardwaj said that almost all the residents of his Ward have made their Ayushman Cards and almost all the eligible Voters have got their Voter Cards and same is the status of Domicile Certificates.

“There is no transport facility in the Ward except auto-rickshaws which charge heavily. Resolution for bus service in the Ward was passed at General House Meeting of JMC but nothing has materialised in that direction till date,” he informed.

The Councillor said that many widows, old age persons and physically challenged persons of his Ward are getting pension but the newly introduced rule for these pensions exclusively to Below Poverty Line people is creating problems for others and it should be removed immediately.

Bhardwaj also claimed open defecation and encroachment in his Ward and said that none of the authorities have ever paid any heed in this direction.