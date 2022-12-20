DGP visits Ganderbal, Srinagar; lays foundation stones of 3 PS buildings

PP, Contingency Response Transit Camp inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh today visited Central Kashmir districts of Ganderbal and Srinagar where he inaugurated a Police Post, Contingency Response Transit Camp besides laying foundation stones of three Police station buildings.

Accompanied by ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar and AIG Building, Javid Iqbal Matoo, the DGP during his visit to Ganderbal, inaugurated Police Post Nagbal Shuhama, Contingency Response Transit Camp at Sonamarg and also laid foundation stone of Police Station Sonamarg and Kangan. He later laid foundation stone of Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar.

The DGP after laying the foundations of these buildings sought details of the buildings being constructed and the plans of construction and other allied facilities. He directed for finishing the construction and all allied works within stipulated time and also impressed upon providing better work and living facilities to the police personnel. He directed for modification wherever needed and for optimum use of land and resources with due care of landscaping.

After the inauguration of Police post Nagbal Shuhama and Contingency Response Transit Camp at Sonamarg, he inspected both the structures to know the facilities created in these structures.The engineers briefed the DGP J&K and other officers regarding the buildings and the plans of construction. He also inspected the Police station and interacted with jurisdictional officers.

While interacting with the jawans and officers at these places, the DGP enquired about the available facilities. He impressed upon the personnel to be more dedicated towards professional duties and continue to work for safety, security of the people. He directed for quick disposal of public grievances.

During the visit to Ganderbal, the SSP Ganderbal and other jurisdictional officers also briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken for maintaining the peace and tranquility in the district. He was also briefed regarding the methods adopted to keep the anti-peace elements under check.

The DGP also visited Police Station Zakoora where he was received by SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and other officers. He took round of the police station and inspected the facilities available for Jawans and officers. He then laid the foundation stone of New Building for the Police Station. He also interacted with the SHO and the personnel deployed there. On the occasion, the DGP was briefed by engineers regarding the plan and outlay of the police station.