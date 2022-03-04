JKBOSE Results 2021-22: 10th 12th Kargil, Leh results declared

JAMMU, March 4: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for classes 10 and 12 have been declared. Students in Kargil and Leh division can now check their 10th, 12th results online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22 have been released for the exams that were held earlier in 2021. Students are informed that for these classes, Jammu and Kashmir Division results have already been released and now much to the relief of many students, Kargil and Leh results are also out.

Students would need their Roll Number to check the results from the direct link given below. They can also refer to the step-by-step process shared here.

JKBOSE Results 2021-22: How to check for Kargil, Leh

Students must visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in. On the Homepage, click on Results tab and then choose the appropriate result link for Kargil, Leh. Alternatively, click on the direct link given here – JKBOSE 10th Result Kargil | JKBOSE Class 10 Result Leh | JKBOSE 12th Result Kargil | JKBOSE 12th Result Leh. Enter your Roll Number to login. Your JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22 will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

Students checking their JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Kargil and Leh are advised to download their marksheets in time. They must also cross-check details on the marksheets and print a copy for future references. (Agencies)