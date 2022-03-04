Jammu And Kashmir Reports 33 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

JAMMU, March 4: Jammu and Kashmir reported 33 fresh Covid-19 cases even as there was one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said 15 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 18 Kashmir Division, taking the overall tally to 453167.

Giving district wise details, the officials said, Srinagar reported 9 cases, Baramulla 4, Budgam 0, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 12, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

There was one death reported from Jammu division in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4749 persons have succumbed to the virus—2326 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 83 Covid-19 patients—60 from Jammu and 23 from Valley— recovered during the time. So far 448006 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 412— 218 in Jammu and 194 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 15629 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)