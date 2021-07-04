JKBOSE Class 12 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday has declared the result for class 12 students for the summer zone. The board has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 12 result 2021

Office of the Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Tweeted, “Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavors. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work.” Students are advised to go through the official website mentioned above to get more details on JKBOSE 12th Result 2021.