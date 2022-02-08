JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division 2021 result declared

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22 for Kashmir Division has been declared. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Annual Regular Part II Kashmir Division examinations can now check their result on the official website. The students can search by name or roll number on the official website jkbose.nic.in. Steps and direct link provided here.

Students may please note that sometimes the option to search by name is not activated instantly. The initial window is to check the result by roll number. In case you are not able to search by name as yet, you can do so by roll number at present or try to search your result by name on the third party website.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22: How to check

Go to the official website jkbose.nic.in On the home page, click on Results and select Kashmir Division A new window would open Select the option for JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Kashmir Division from the link – or click on direct link here The new window would open Enter your roll number and submit or click on Search by name, enter name and submit Your JKBOSE Result would be available on the screen

Students and parents are advised to note that the result online is only for quick checking. The board would be releasing a separate mark sheet and the same would be made available from the board’s office. Scorecard would also be available with the respective schools. (Agencies)