JAMMU, March 5: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE class 12th date sheet. The date sheet has been released for Jammu division for the upcoming annual regular session exams.

As per the date sheet released, the JKBOSE Jammu Division class 12 exams will begin from March 25. The JKBOSE Jammu board exam 2022 complete timetable can be checked on the official website -jkbose.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download JKBOSE 12th date sheet 2022