Jammu And Kashmir Reports 47 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, March 5: Jammu and Kashmir reported 47 fresh Covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said 30 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 17 Kashmir Division, taking the overall tally to 453214.

Giving district wise details, the officials said , Srinagar reported 6 cases, Baramulla 3, Budgam 3, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 18, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 1, Doda 2, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 0, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4749 persons have succumbed to the virus—2326 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 79 Covid-19 patients—55 from Jammu and 24 from Valley— recovered during the time. So far 448085 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 380— 193 in Jammu and 187 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 15629 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)