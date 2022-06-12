JKATA calls on Director Agriculture, submits memorandum of demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Technocrats Association , led by its president, Dr Surinder Radotra, called on Director Agriculture Jammu and submitted him a memorandum of demands.

In the memorandum, JKATA demanded that DPC process of Incharge JAEOs & AEAs of 2nd and 3rd batch of both Jammu & Kashmir divisions needs to be speeded up as per directions of J&K Govt and promotion for JAEOs be made with retrospective effect of year 2017 for both regions of Jammu & Kashmir.

JKATA also demanded fixation of seniority of JAEOs of both regions, considering all the cases under SRO-43 pending with the department at various levels , bringing all three batches of erstwhile AEAs under the preview of Old pension scheme, framing transfer policy in order to cultivate transparency and professional work culture in the department

Lamenting that no transfer policy exists as of now in the Agriculture Department, the Association stressed that framing a policy will help the employees to groom a motivated workforce for the larger interest of the organisation. “People are posted in far flung areas of Jammu division like Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri and other remote districts since last more than six years. Time-bound reshuffle is required to train the workforce in all fields of the department. Some of the officials who were posted in far off areas were transferred back in recent past,” said Mr Radotra.

Director Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma patiently heard the concerns of the Agriculture Technocrats and assured that all the genuine demands put forth by JKATA shall be addressed in the best interest of the Agriculture Technocrats and the organisation.

In the meeting, JKATA also assured all support to the Director Agriculture Jammu in realising the vision of Prime Minister.