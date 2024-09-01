J&K Youth Will Show Exit Door To ‘Modi And Company’ On October 1: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, Sep 1: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed “deception” is the only policy of the BJP for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and that they will show the door to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and company” in the upcoming polls.

In his post on X, Kharge said the youth unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was a staggering 28.2 per cent (PLFS) in March.

“Deception is the only policy of the BJP for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir!” he said.

“Many exam paper leaks, bribes and rampant corruption have delayed hiring across departments for four years now. An astounding 65% of government department posts in Jammu & Kashmir remain vacant since 2019,” Kharge claimed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 60,000 government daily wagers have been toiling for more than 15 years, earning a meagre Rs 300 per day, he said.

“Despite their long-standing service, they remain on contract basis, even in essential departments such as Power, Public Health, and Engineering, highlighting the precarious nature of the job crisis,” the Congress leader said.

Even though the BJP promised industry in Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory has no major manufacturing units, he said.

The private sector is confined to providing services in farming, hospitality and health, he said.

“Despite the introduction of the New Industrial Policy in 2021, a mere 3% of investments have materialised on the ground. 40% of projects under the PM’s Development Package, 2015, remain pending,” Kharge said.

“On October 1, Youth of J&K will show the Exit Door to Modi & Company!” he said.

Elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 and the results declared on October 8. (Agencies)