J&K Wushu Players Perform Spectacularly In Moscow

Jammu, May 7: Three wushu players from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir enthralled the spectators with their spectacular performance at Wushu Stars Championship held at Moscow from May 2 to 8.

As per reports reaching here, Asian Games Medalist, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, National Games Medalist, Abhishek Jamwal, Khelo India National League Champion, Jiya Manhas retained the title in their respective categories in the championship.

Surya Bhanu Partap Singh secured Gold medal in 60 Kg, whereas Abhishek Jamwal Secured Gold medal in 56 Kg and Jiya secured Gold in below 39 Kg (Sub-Junior) while Aman Singh and Priyanshusingh secured Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

Surya Bhanu and Abhishek Singh Jamwal are the probables for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou (China) from September 23 to October 8 this year and both are in the National Coaching camp.

The next phase of the Coaching camp will be held in Srinagar from June 5 till the games, said an official.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abhishek Singh Jamwal remained the Lone Gold medallist in the 36th National Games whereas Bhanu is the only Asian Games medallist in the UT J&K. Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India recently launched Khelo India Zonal and National Leagues for Women in priority sports, in order to promote women athletes in the country, on the recommendation of the Wushu Association of India, SAI gave exposure to the Khelo India Gold medalists in all divisions.

Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India, Kuldeep Handoo expressed gratitude to Secretary J&K Sports Council for taking the Wushu sports to new heights and making it capable of holding any National and International event in UT J&K.

He also thanked Sports Authority of India and Wushu Association of India for the immense support and holding National Wushu Coaching camp at Srinagar for the 19th Asian Games

He said that both the athletes are in the National Coaching camp and are the best probables for the Asian Games and he assured that this time we will change the colour of the Medal in the 19thAsian Games.

President Vijay Saraf, Senior Vice-President Ranjeet Kalra, Munish Gupta, Sadat Aslam Wani Ravi Kant and General Secretary Bhavneet, Sunil Sharma and Sohit Sharma also congratulated the medalists and wished best of luck to medalists for the future endeavours.