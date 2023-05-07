Art Of Living Conducts Utkarsha Yoga Workshop For Ved Mandir Bal And Balika Niketan (Orphanage) For Underprivileged Kids

Jammu, May 7: The four day Art of Living workshop UTKARSHA YOGA concludes at Ved Mandir Bal niketan and Balika Niketan (Orphanage) Amphalla, Jammu for under privileged children.

Utkarsha Yoga is a meticulously designed program by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar exclusively for the children. The program focuses on all round development of children in a holistic way. The breathing techniques taught in the program gives the children the essential tools to overcome negative emotions such as fear, shyness, nervousness, anxiety, frustration, jealousy etc. easily.

Art of living program for children, UTKARSHA YOGA as also called ART EXCEL concluded at at Ved Mandir Bal niketan and Balika Niketan (Orphanage) Amphalla, Jammu in which around 64 under privileged children in the age group of 8 to 13 years participated in this four days workshop. During the course the children were trained in yoga, pranayam, surya namaskar, bhastrika, bharamari and Sudarshan kriya meditation. The children also learned 5 keys of wisdom which are useful for overall development of the children. Soft skills were imparted to the students such as communication skills, public speaking, mind management, time management, eating and sleeping habits, control over emotions in a play way method. After attending the workshop children shared their experiences and expressed the benefits of meditation and Sudarshan kriya such as focus and concentration.

The entire program is playful, effortless, engaging and fun-filled, all exercises and processes are designed specifically for this age group which give them a chance to express, involve and learn by experience, Organizer of the workshop Ajay Kapoor State Coordinator – Art of Living Bureau of communications and Projects said. The workshop was conducted by two senior Art of living teachers Anju Gupta and Dr Anuja Jasrotia and assisted by dedicated team of AOL volunteers Anjali, jogeswar and Rajni ji well supported by staff and Warden namely Munshi Ram of Ved Mandir Bal niketan and Lady Warden of Balika Niketan. Whether you are an educator or a parent, Utkarsha Yoga program is the best way to introduce your children to spirituality, nurture human values, inculcate self-discipline, and develop their personality to be healthy and well-rounded. These workshops will be regularly held across Jnk , he further added.

The last session was also attended by management of Ved Mandir Bal niketan and Balika Niketan (Orphanage) in which President Sh. Suresh Kumar appreciated the efforts of art living organization and faculty for conducting such a wonderful workshop for their children. They could see transformation in the kids in 4 days. It was also decided to have regular follow up of kids as well during the workshop.