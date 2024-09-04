J&K Women’s Development Corporation MD Deputed For Account Reconciliation With CFDS

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU, Sept 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the deputation of Ulfat Jabeen, Managing Director of the J&K Women’s Development Corporation, to New Delhi.
As per an order, Jabeen has been tasked with reconciling the corporation’s accounts with the National Backward Classes and Finance Corporation (CFDS).

See Order Copy Click Here……

WhatsApp Icon Follow our WhatsApp channel