J&K will touch new heights under Modi Govt: Rajnath

JAMMU: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that J&K will touch newer heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government after the abrogation of Article 370.

Bharatiya Janata Party has come a long way since 2 MPs in 1984 to rewriting history by returning back to power for the second time simultaneously now and it is in BJP’s nature to face the challenges and do the things that are in best interest of nation and society, he said.

Mr Singh was addressing the masses and BJP activists of Jammu & Kashmir on the occasion of completion of an eventful 1 year of Modi 2.0 through digital “Virtual Rally” from the BJP National Headquarter, New Delhi. (AGENCIES)