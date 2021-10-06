J&K Wildlife Department registers volunteers for conservation of Mansar, Surinsar

Jammu, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department has registered volunteers for “selfless” service towards conservation of wetlands of Mansar and Surinsar in the Jammu region, officials said on Wednesday.

The initiative was undertaken amid the ‘iconic wetlands week’ being celebrated all over the country under the banner of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

It was launched at Surinsar by Chief Wildlife Warden, J-K, Suresh Kumar Gupta.

“In the programme, 60 volunteers registered themselves as wetland mitras for Surinsar and Mansar lakes,” a wildlife official said.

A pledge was administered to the volunteers for rendering selfless service for the conservation of wetlands, he added.

Gupta, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of Surinsar and Mansar lakes, which are part of the wildlife sanctuary.

Kumar M K, Regional Wildlife Warden, Jammu, said green walks, cleanliness drives, stakeholder meetings and painting and poster making competition by children will be held for a week on the banks of Surinsar and Mansar lakes. (Agencies)