J&K: Weekly Sunday market abuzz amid tight security in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: After remaining shut last week as a precautionary measure the authorities have allowed vendors to put up their stall in the weekly traditional Sunday Market in Srinagar amid tight security arrangements.

The ‘Sunday Market” remains shut last week and vendors were not allowed to put up their stalls by the authorities as a precautionary measure. On March 6, a hand grenade was lobbed by militants near the busy Amirakadal road when large number of shoppers had thronged to the Sunday Market resulting in injuries to 38 people including a cop.

However, two persons including a 20-year-old girl later succumbed to their injuries in Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

However, Police on March 9 had arrested two persons in connection with Sunday market grenade attack incident at Amira Kadal. Hundreds of vendors selling all daily items, have set up their stalls from the Tourist Reception Centre, Residency road, Lal Chowk, Amirakadal and Hari Singh High Street on Sunday and the area was abuzz with shoppers.

Security forces were deployed in strength from Tourist Reception Centre to Hari Singh High Street at various vulnerable points were checking luggage and frisking shoppers to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the weekly market.

People in large numbers from all across the Kashmir valley use to throng the weekly Sunday market from early morning in Srinagar to make purchases of their choice. (AGENCIES)