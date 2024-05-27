J&K | Water Crisis Threat Looms Large In Katra Town, Admin Says ‘It Is On Job’

Jammu, May 27: Amidst the soaring mercury and heatwave, the water crisis threat is looming large in Katra town—the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine—nestled in Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The administration however, said that it is ‘on job’ to address the matter on priority as pilgrims rush is expected to witness a surge from June in view of summer vacations.

“Water crisis-like situation is prevailing in the Katra town due to heatwave and rising temperature,” official sources in the Jal Shakti Department said.

They said, “due to hot conditions, the water level at the natural water sources is decreasing and they have started drying up.”

“As Katra is a pilgrimage destination but despite having a floating population, the town on an average during rush season requires 40 lakh gallons to 45 lakh gallons of water every day, but on normal days, 20 lakh gallons to 25 lakh gallons of water is supplied to the base camp,” sources added.

“Due to gradual drying up of natural source water bodies, the Katra town is unable to meet daily required water supply,” they said.

Official sources stated that presently water on a daily basis is being supplied from Baba Dhansar Water Project, Jhajjar Kotli Water Project and Ban Ganga water source to handle the crisis like situation but these bodies are drying up slowly.

Moreover, they added that unannounced power cuts and other power related issues are adding more worries to the situation.

Meanwhile the hotel industry is also partially hit due to the water crisis.

Hotel and Restaurants Association (HRA), Katra, president, Rakesh Wazir when contacted, told UNI, “the water shortage matter is already taken up with the administration and we have been assured that it will be resolved at the earliest as pilgrims rush has started swelling in the town.”

“The level at some natural water sources is decreasing due to the heatwave and rush of pilgrims is also going to enhance in coming days but we are already on job and reviewing the situation to handle it timely in a better way,” Vishesh Pal Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi said. (Agencies)