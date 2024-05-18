J&K | Udhampur Wildlife Authorities Makes Arrangements For Deers To Beat Heat

UDHAMPUR, May 18: To beat the scorching heat, the Jammu and Kashmir Wild Life Protection Authorities have made special arrangements for deers in Udhampur’s Tanday Park.

The enclosures are covered with curtains to protect the inmates from direct sun rays. The park authorities are also doing water sprinkling on them to protect them from the scorching heat.

Adequate arrangements of drinking water are also made for them. Meanwhile, some changes have been made in the diet of the animals as well. Udhampur Wildlife Department, Range Officer, Mahesh Abrol said, “As the temperature is rising, it is affecting humans as well as animals.

Their medical checkup is done regularly by the medical teams. During the excessive heat, we give them watermelons and install sprinklers for the animals. We also provide them with glucose regularly. “