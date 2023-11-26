J&K Tourism bags award at Trade & Travel Mart

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: J&K Tourism Department under the leadership of Dr Syed Abid Rasheed (Secretary Tourism) has earned the prestigious “Digital Marketing Excellence in Tourism award” at the Trade and Travel Mart IITM Pune.

Yasir Latif Anbar, Joint Director Planning, Department of Tourism J&K, along with Mohd Arif Lone, Assistant Director Tourism NHW Batote and Assistant Tourism Officer Mumbai, Bashir Ahmed Wani, accepted the award on behalf of J&K Tourism.

On the occasion, Mohd Arif Lone delivered a destination presentation on J&K Tourism that garnered positive acclaim.