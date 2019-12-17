J&K to set up consumer helpline: Advisor

IIPA organizes workshop on ‘consumer welfare’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J& K Regional Branch in collaboration with Centre for Consumer Studies, IIPA New Delhi organized a two- day workshop on “Consumer Protection & Consumer Welfare” on December 16-17, 2019.

Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor was the chief guest at the valedictory function while, Pandurang K Pole, Secretary to the Government, Deptt of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs was the guest of honour.

Mr Khan in his address said that consumer protection and welfare is a vital subject that needs consistent deliberations among the stakeholders especially in the rural areas. He urged all the participants to become the change agents and spread awareness amongst their peers and citizens at large. He also assured that the administration will take initiative of setting up consumer helpline in the UT for speedy redressal of consumers’ grievances.

Mr Pole said that Government is committed to establish appropriate structural mechanisms at the district level in order to ensure that consumers’ interest are protected.

Dr Ashok Bhan, patron, J&K Regional Branch, IIPA in his presidential address said that there is a need for creating of separate consumer affairs department, setting up of `Grahak Suvidha Kendra’ at district level. He further proposed that IIPA J&K Regional branch can establish Consumer Helpline which can become a nodal agency for redressing consumer grievances.

Prof Suresh Misra, Chair-Professor & Coordinator, CCS, Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi in his introductory remarks said that globalization, liberalization and new technological developments have given rise to consumerism. He shared that at National Consumer Helpline around 75,000 complaints are received on monthly basis. He emphasized that there is need for better protection mechanism and he is hopeful that Consumer Protection Act, 2019 through its new provisions will deal with new challenges.

During the two- days workshop, the experts included Jatinder Singh, Director, FC & CA, Jammu; Dr. Sapna Chadah, Assistant Professor, CCS, IIPA; M Y Kichloo, SSP (Security Wing); Pankaj Magotra, Commissioner, JMC; Manoj Prabahakar, Deputy Controller, Department of Legal Metrology; Sanjiv Kumar Dy. Commissioner, Food Safety, Jammu; Ms Neha Kumari, Scientist ‘C’ BIS; H S Verma, Secretary to Ombusdman, RBI; Adv Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad, J&K High Court.

Prof Alka Sharma, Director, Seminars, IIPA presented the formal welcome address, Er. JBS Johar, Vice-Chairman, IIPA presented the formal vote of thanks, Dr Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary, IIPA coordinated the event while Swati Vijay conducted the proceedings of the workshop.