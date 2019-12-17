Army pays tributes to martyr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 17: Army today paid a befitting tribute to Havildar Chougule Jotiba Ganpati, who made the supreme sacrifice on the Line of Control on December 16, 2019 in Gurez Sector of Kashmir.

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, GOC Delhi Area and Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry along with Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of the proud nation. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr.

Late Havildar CJ Ganpati was manning a forward post on the line of duty in Gurez Sector, where he sustained bullet injuries during the unprovoked cease fire violation by Pakistan. The soldier was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest medical station, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Late Ganpati, was 37 years old and had joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to village Mahagaon of Gadhinglaj Tehsil in District Kolhapur, Maharashtra and is survived by his wife and two sons.

The mortal remains of the Late Havildar were taken for last rites to his native place, where his rites would be performed with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being.