J&K to implement Integrated Village Development Scheme for tribal areas: Dr Shahid

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated work on launch of Integrated Village Development Scheme (IVDS) for tribal areas. The new scheme includes formulation of Integrated Village Development Plan(IVDP) under Special Central Assistance for tribal development with an aim for focused development in tribal areas and gap-filling viz a viz infrastructure. A special grant of 98 Cr will be provided under IVDP for infrastructure gap filling in more than 400 tribal villages, apart from village plan. The scheme is being implemented by the Tribal Affairs Department in coordination with Rural Development Department and district administrations.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary convened meeting with district teams for formulation of Integrated Village Development Plan for all villages having 500+ tribal population. Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir / Jammu, Chief Planning Officers, District Statistics & Evaluation Officers, Asstt Commissioners Development and District Panchayat Officers of all the districts were present. Director Tribal Affairs, Secretary G&B Advisory Board, Director Planning and other officers of tribal affairs department also participated.

The Integrated Village Development Plan under Tribal Development initiative envisages to fill infrastructure gaps in all sectors. Plan formulation and village prioritisation will be done on 55 different monitor-able parameters in 14 different sectors. These include Health and Nutrition, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Education, Housing, Livelihood, Electric Supply, Road Connectivity, Mobile/Internet Connectivity, Farm and Non-Farm activities, Market Interventions, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Financial Inclusion, Social Security and Digitisation.

The Integrated Village Development Scheme envisages multiple objectives including ensuring adequate Infrastructure, improvement in Socio-economic indicators, Flexibility for focussed interventions, welfare and development, Capacity building of PRIs, enhancing capacity to avail opportunities and securing rights, protection against exploitation and equitable development.

The IVDPs formulated by field teams in coordination with Gram Panchayats will be approved by District Planning and Monitoring Committee headed by Deputy Commissioners and having members from all line departments. The State Level apex committee headed by Chief Secretary will approve the plans after screening and recommendation from Tribal Affairs Department. Directors , Rural Development Department, are coordinators for plan formulation in respective divisions. Pertinently first meeting for formulation of IVDPs was held with Deputy Commissioners on 7th June 2021. The plans are expected to be completed by 31st July as per notified schedule.

The scheme will be implemented on 100% Grant-in-aid basis and first instalment will be released immediately on selection of villages while second instalment will be released after approval of Village Development Plans which will be formulated by the districts. The State level committee will consider and approve the proposals received from districts.

Department is also in the process to initiate training programme of key functionaries involved in formulation of Village Development Plans under the scheme. More than 70 Government schemes will be converged for implementation in selected tribal villages. This years annual plan is focused on key infrastructure development in health , education, livestock improvement, youth engagement and Skilling sectors for overall socio-economic development of tribal communities in J&K.