J&K to adopt uniform academic calendar from current year: CS

*All colleges to obtain NAAC accreditation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic session. It will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn will be synchronized the national academic calendar. In addition, the four year undergraduate programme as per UGC guidelines would be introduced in colleges of J&K from the current academic session.

This was unanimously agreed to in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, to review and discuss modalities for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting also decided that the centralized admission test CUET would be mandatory for all admissions in J&K from the next academic session.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, School Education, B. K. Singh, Vice Chancellors of various universities of the UT and other senior officers of Higher Education and School Education Departments.

Dr Mehta said that the current year would be a transformational year with respect to the education system and important changes would be required in the process. He said that the UT will implement the NEP from April 1 and sought suggestions from VCs about the modalities to be adopted for making a smooth transition in its implementation. The VCs unanimously suggested the need to synchronize the academic calendar with the national academic calendar and move to a single calendar. They said that adoption of uniform calendar system would not only enable the students from JK to compete with students in rest of the country for admissions to top institutions but also save valuable time.

Asserting that Universities have a great role to play in research and vocational development, the Chief Secretary said that universities should become a centre of innovation and students instead of chasing government jobs should become innovators and job creators.

He asked the VCs to develop a robust framework for getting feedback from the students as academic feedback is more strongly and consistently related to achievement and quality of higher education. He also stressed on the need for a vibrant academic and cultural ecosystem, organizing more intra and inter University competitions and a healthy campus life.

Principal Secretary Higher Education briefed the meeting regarding the various steps being taken for the implementation of the NEP. He informed the meeting that all degree colleges in J&K would apply for accreditation or provisional registeration (PAC) under the NAAC framework this year. In addition, at least 10 Government Degree Colleges across Jammu and Kashmir would identify sister Colleges which would have collaboration with reputed International Institutions to boost faculty and student exchange programs. From the academic Session 2022-23, 14 Centers of Innovation, Invention, Incubation and Training would be established under Hub and Spoke model. In addition, IIT and IIM Jammu would develop 10 Incubation Centers (each) in Degree Colleges under Hub and Spoke model.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary chaired a meeting with the officers from Science and Technology Park, Pune, for exploring ideas about building an innovation ecosystem and culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary listed out few areas where the Government of JK will be interested in and asked the UT officers to study the projects and services of STP which would be tailor-made to provide solutions to various issues. He said that JK would like to partner in application of new and existing technologies for specially made clean solutions to various pressing issues like biomass utilization, sewage treatment, plastics treatment, Kangri design and house construction.

Director General, Dr Rajendra Jagdale, said that STP would help the government to build a deep research and innovation ecosystem besides enhancing skill development environment through ITI up gradation. He said that they would provide technology infusion for various policies and services like tourism, disaster management, environmental protection, municipal waste processing, agri waste to diesel among other things and would play the role of nodal Innovation agency for S&T based multi-sectoral transformations.

Chief Secretary also inaugurated Public Lounge and Video Conference Hall here at DC Office Complex, Srinagar.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad were present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary took a round of the newly created public facilities in the DC office Complex Srinagar.

Regarding Video Conferencing facility that has been completed during the year 2021-22 and is equipped with modern audio/visual system, the Chief Secretary said such digital media are important in the present age of technology for smooth conduct of pubic business in minimum timeline.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers and officials of the DC Office Srinagar to discharge duties with added zeal and dedication. He exhorted upon them to be sensitive and responsive to the problems of citizens and put in their best efforts to mitigate the same.

The Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi and Faz lul Haseeb, besides other senior Officers of District Administration were also present on the occasion.