Chinese hackers ‘target’ power distribution centres in Ladakh

Nation has strong defence against such attacks: Singh

Objective was to understand complex system

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 7: Chinese state-sponsored hackers were reported to have targeted the electricity distribution centres in the Union Territory of Ladakh during the past some time while Union Power Minister RK Singh said the country has a strong defence against any kind of cyber attacks.

Reliable inputs said in recent months, network intrusions targeting at least seven Indian State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) responsible for carrying out real-time operations for Grid control and electricity despatch, were observed.

The targeting, as per reports, were geographically concentrated with identified SLDCs in North India especially in Ladakh, where Sino-Indian troops are in eyeball-to-eyeball position for past more than one and a half years now. Though disengagement of troops has taken place in some areas, confrontation persisted at other places. Only last month, Commander level talks held between the two countries failed to resolve deadlock.

The similar threat activity group also tried to compromise Indian subsidiary of multinational logistics company, sources said.

The Chinese attackers were trying to gather information surrounding critical infrastructure systems.

“This targeting is likely a long-term strategic priority for select Chinese state-sponsored threat actors active within India,” sources said.

They added that the objective for intrusions may include gaining an increased understanding into these complex systems in order to facilitate capability development for future use or gaining sufficient access across the system in preparation for future contingency operations.

Tensions flared in 2020 after a lethal high-altitude skirmish in the far-northern region of Ladakh, which saw hand-to-hand combat between troops in Galwan Valley.

Since then, multiple rounds of talks have had limited success in de-escalating tensions and both sides have reinforced the region with additional military hardware and thousands of extra soldiers.

Meanwhile, Power Minister R K Singh said the country has a strong defence against any kind of cyber attacks amid reports of Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting power grid in Ladakh.

“Our defence against cyber attack is strong. These were probing attacks in December, January and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware,” Singh said in New Delhi.

The Minister also said that action was taken back in 2018 against suspected cyber attacks on the country’s power supply system.

“We had put protocols in place. Those protocols are working and we are strengthening those protocols every day. So, our cyber defence against cyber attack is strong. We are confident about that,” Singh said.

PTI adds: Meanwhile, in Beijing, Chinese Government denied reports that its hackers targeted the Indian power grid in Ladakh.

“We have noted the relevant reports,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a media briefing on Thursday.