J&K | Three killed, 16 hurt in Samba road mishap

Jammu, Nov 9: At least three persons were killed and 16 injured when two buses collided each other on Wednesday in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that one bus hit another near Nanke Chak this evening resulting into death of three passengers.

One of the bus was ferrying tourists, police added.

“Two dead were from Punjab and the third was identified from Samba district,” they said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital from where they were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.