J&K | Three Bikers Killed After Hit By Truck In Udhampur

JAMMU, Mar 12: Three bikers were killed when a motorbike they were riding on was hit by a speedily driven truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here on Tuesday said that the bike on which three youth travelling from Doda towards Jammu last night, was hit by a truck near Garnai on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur.

The riders suffered critical injuries leaving two dead on the spot while the third died while being shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

“The deceased persons were residents of Doda district while the driver has been taken into custody and a cognizance has been taken into the matter,” said police.