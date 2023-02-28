J&K Sports Council To Conduct Asia’s Longest Ultra Cycle Race From Srinagar To Kanyakumari

Project Director, Jeetendra Nayak says participants to peddle 3651kms first time in cycle race

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council today held a press briefing regarding first Asia’s longest Ultra-Cycling Race which will be flagged-off on 1st March, 2023.

The press conference held by J&K Sports Council was presided over by Project Director, Jeetendra Nayak; Joint Secretary Sports Council, Bashir Ahmad Bhat and officers of the Sports Council.

Addressing the media, Nayak said that till date only 1000km races were held in India and added that this longest race will give an opportunity to all the ultra-cyclists in India to participate in this ultra cycling event of international standards.

He informed that the Cycle race is recognized by World Ultra Cycling Association, USA and declared as the Asian Ultra Cycling Championship & World Ultra Cycling Championship.

The participants shall peddle in Solo, Team of 2, Team of 4 with cut-off time of 12 days 10 days and 8 days respectively.

The officers briefed that the 3651 Km long race with total elevation gain of 1895p mts will start from Srinagar, J&K and end in the Southern tip of the Indian Peninsula, Kanyakumari in Tamilnadu.

“The route is the Indian longest highway, NH44 and passes through 12 major Indian States and 3 major metropolises and over 20 major cities”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Secretary said that all the arrangements for safe and successful event have been made including security and assistance teams.

He said all the riders will be supported by their respective crew members and support vehicles to finish the race.

The Solo riders are Dr Amrit Samarth, Sahil Sachdeva, Sumer Bansal, Dhiraj Kalsait, Shubham Das, Mahesh Kini, Atul Kadu, Vikram Uniyal, Manish Saini, Indrajeet Vardhan, Geeta Rao and Amoeba Ravindra Reddy.

The teams include Maha Cycling Squad, Maharashtra Police, ADCA and Amravati Riders.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat said that the objective of the race is to cultivate Cycling Culture and take up Cycling as a sport.