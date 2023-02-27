J&K Soon To Have Round The Clock Power Supply: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that with the implementation of various central government schemes, Jammu and Kashmir will soon achieve its target of ensuring round the clock electricity.

Talking to the reporters, Sinha said that the power generation, distribution and transmission capacity has been increased in the past three years.

“We have increased 56 per cent capacity of distribution and generation in the three years compared to what we had in the past 70 years,” he said, adding that with the Rs 152 crore project in Kashmir, the capacity of power distribution will be increased further.

“At present, Rs 5000 crore worth central government schemes are there to strengthen the distribution grid in J&K. With the support of NTPC, REC, others including the installation of smart meters, J&K will soon achieve its target of round the clock electricity to the consumers.” (KNO)