Delhi Excise Scam Case | CBI Seeks Five-Day Custody Of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: The CBI on February 27 produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court and sought five-day custody.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M.K. Nagpal and was sought his custodial interrogation.

“Arrested Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia claimed he had no role in excise case, but the probe shows he personally took decisions,” the CBI said in the court, adding that his custody is required for effective interrogation in the excise case.

Mr. Sisodia’s counsel opposed the CBI’s application seeking his custody and told the court that there is no evidence against him.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. (Agencies)