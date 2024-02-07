J&K | SIA Raids Sarjan Barkati’s Home In Shopian

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: The State Investigation Agency carried out a raid at the residence of cleric Sarjan Barkati in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

An official said that sleuths of SIA with the assistance of local police and CRPF carried out the raid at Sarjan Barkati home in Reban village.

He said that the raid was going on and further details will be shared later. (KNO)