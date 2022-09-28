J&K shifts SSP after fruit sellers protest

SRINAGAR : Amid outrage over the halting of apple trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday transferred Senior Superintendent of Police Shabir Ahmad Malik.

The Government gave no a reason for the transfer of Malik. It said Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma will hold additional charge of the post till further orders.

In the interest of administration, Shabir Ahmad Malik is hereby transferred and attached with the Police Headquarters,” it said.

Fruit growers have been up in arms against the halting of fruit trucks along the highway and alleged it was a deliberate attempt to hurt them.

The growers closed all the fruit markets across Kashmir for two days to protest against the government’s failure to ensure smooth movement of apple trucks to other parts of the country.

Fruit growers said the Government on Tuesday allowed all stranded vehicles to move towards Jammu.

On Tuesday, the police said 17,631 apple trucks have moved from Srinagar to Jammu since September 1. (Agencies)