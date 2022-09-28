Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes with massive turnout

Malappuram (Kerala) : The 21st day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed from Pandikkad here with massive turnout in this district on Wednesday.

The 18th day of Kerala leg of Yatra will halt at Wandoor at 10.30 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Nilambur in Malappuram at 7 pm.

While speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday evening, Rahul said “India’s women are our biggest strength. But they are being treated as ‘objects’ by the BJP. A most disgusting example is the murder of Ankita in Uttarakhand. BJP’s CM bulldozed all evidence to protect the accused. We will not allow BJP to treat women as second-class citizens.”

Over 19 days in the state, the Yatra will cover 7 districts over 450 kms, before it commences in Karnataka on October 1.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a five month, over 3,500 km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. It is part of the party’s national mass outreach program aimed at highlighting social polarisation, economic inequalities and political centralisation.

(agencies)