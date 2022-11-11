J&K | Security Forces Recover Grenades, Detonators and Bullets in Rajouri

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Rajouri, Nov 11: Security forces busted a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday and recovered a cache of ammunition and explosive materials, officials said.
Army and police launched a search operation in villages, including Targain and Samote, of Budhal police station jurisdiction, they said.
During the operation, they busted a hideout and five hand grenades, six detonators and thirty bullets were recovered. “The search operation is still going on,” Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam said. (Agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR