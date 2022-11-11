4 terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 11: Four terrorist associates, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday and explosive materials seized from their possession, police said.

They have been identified as Karamat-ul-lah Reshi and Suhail Bashir Ganai, both residents of Chewa Uller Tral, Adil Ghani Lone, resident of Karamulla Tral, and Irshad Ahmed Kumar, resident of Tral-e-Payeen.

Police said incriminating materials, including explosive substances, have been recovered from their possession.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with LeT terrorist commander alias Babar alias Samama, resident of PoK, and were in a bid to hatch conspiracy to plant IED in Tral area with the intend to cause damage to police/security Forces,” police said.

“Besides, the arrested terrorist associates were also involved in transportation of arms and ammunition and other logistic support to the active terrorists of LeT.”

An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been set into motion. (Agencies)