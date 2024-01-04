J&K | Residential House, Over One Dozen Shops Gutted In Kupwara Blaze

Kupwara, Jan 4: Over one dozen shops and a residential house were gutted in a fire incident on Thursday morning at Dar Gali in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that a fire that broke out in the wee hours of this morning left an old structure damaged. The structure belongs to Haji Ab Gani Dar.

An official said that the F&ES reached the spot immediately after receiving information in this regard.

An employee of F&ES part of the operation, said that they immediately swung into the action and rescued a family, adding that no injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Kupwara said that the damage and the exact number of shops gutted in the fire incident are being verified and shall be shared accordingly later. (KNO)