J&K reports highest single-day jump of 2,456 Covid cases

JAMMU, JAN 14: The Government today informed that 2456 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 934 from Jammu division and 1522 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 352623. Also, 05 Covid death have been reported; 03from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 380more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 211from Jammu Division and169 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 72,309doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,97,41,706.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 352623 positive cases, 10003are Active Positive (4802in Jammu Division and 5201in Kashmir Division), 338063 have recovered and 4557 have died; 2216 in Jammu division and 2341in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 20148633 test results available, 352623 samples have tested positive and 19796010 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 68,803 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5482972 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7166persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 10003 in isolation and 433786 in home surveillance. Besides, 5027460 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 464 cases, Baramulla reported 457 cases, Budgam reported 139 cases, Pulwama reported 22 cases, Kupwara reported 104 cases, Anantnag reported 101 cases, Bandipora reported 95cases, Ganderbal reported 12 cases, Kulgam reported 120 cases while as Shopian reported 08 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 588cases, Reasi reported 90 cases for today, Udhampur reported 55 cases, Rajouri reported 29cases, Doda reported 18cases, Kathua reported 52 cases, Samba reported 16 cases, Poonch reported 49 case, Kishtwar reported 33 cases while as Ramban reported 04 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 260 ( 5.4%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.