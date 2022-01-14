Govt asks Notaries to submit annual return of notarial acts within 15 days

JAMMU, JANUARY 14: The Government has asked all the enrolled notaries to submit their annual return of notarial acts for the year 2021 within a period of 15 days.

The circular, issued here today by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard, read that “As per Rule-14 of the Notaries Rules, 1956, every notary, shall, in the first week of January every year, submit to the appropriate Government, an annual return in Form-XIV of the notarial acts done by him during the preceding year”.

‘It has been observed that despite the clear mandate of the aforementioned rule, most of the notaries have not submitted their annual return for the year 2021’, circular added.

It is, therefore, enjoined upon all the enrolled notaries, who have not submitted their annual return of notarial acts for the year 2021, to submit the same to the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs within a period of 15 days in Form -XIV as provided in Rule -14 of the Notaries Rules, 1956 from the date of publication of this circular, failing which action as warranted under rules shall be initiated.