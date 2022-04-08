J&K reports 9 new positive cases, 448970 recovered, 2,22,86,287 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, April 8: The Government today informed that 09 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), have been reported from Kashmir division and no new case reported from Jammu division, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453854.

Moreover, 23 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 05 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 16,772 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,22,86,287.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453854 positive cases, 134 are Active Positive (08 in Jammu Division and 126 in Kashmir Division), 448970 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 24577318 test results available, 453854 samples have tested positive and 24123464 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 24734 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6378559 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29535 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 134 in isolation and 487682 in home surveillance. Besides, 5856458 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 08 fresh cases, Anantnag reported one new case while as Baramulla Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Bandipora Kulgam, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, no new COVID-19 case was reported from the 10 districts of Jammu division.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.