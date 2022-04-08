JAMMU, Apr 8: Two former legislators of Panthers Party and a District Development Council (DDC) member on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi.
According to the news agency two former MLAs from Panthers Party-Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yashpal Kundal and a DDC member Taranjit Singh Tony joined AAP at party headquarters in Delhi.
2 ex-MLAs, among 3 join AAP in New Delhi
