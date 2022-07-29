J&K reports 727 fresh positive cases, 454123 recovered

JAMMU, JULY 29: The Government today informed that 727fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 206from Jammu division and 521 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 463359.Also, 02 COVID deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 01 from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 572 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 346fromJammu division and 226from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 463359 positive cases, 4468 are Active Positive (1813in Jammu Division and 2655in Kashmir Division), 454123 have recovered and 4768 have died; 2339 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26101029 test results available, 463359samples have tested positive and 25637669 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 14,355COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6696545 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 122persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4468in isolation and 273in home surveillance. Besides, 6686914 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 134 cases, Srinagar reported 246cases,Udhampur reported 07 cases, Baramulla reported 94 cases, Samba and Ganderbal reported 12 cases each, Kathua reported 05 cases, Rajouri reported 10 cases, Doda reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported 08cases, Budgam reported 42 cases, Anantnag reported 35 cases, Kishtwar reported 19 cases, Bandipora reported 13 cases, Poonch reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 21 cases, Kupwara reported 49 cases, Ramban reported 03 cases while as Shopian and Reasi reported 01 fresh case each for today.

