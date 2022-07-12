J&K reports 71 fresh positive cases, 450655 recovered

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: The Government today informed that 71fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 44from Jammu division and 27 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 456151.

Moreover, 68 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 50 from Jammu division and 18from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 456151 positive cases, 738are Active Positive (432in Jammu Division and 306in Kashmir Division), 450655 have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in Jammu division and 2425 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25888853 test results available, 456151 samples have tested positive and 25432702 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 4,991COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6596414 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 274 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 738 in isolation and 369in home surveillance. Besides, 6590275 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 43 cases, Srinagar reported 21 cases, Kulgam reported 06 cases and Samba reported 01 case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.