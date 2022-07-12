Govt calls for all-party meeting on 17 July ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi, July 12: The Central Government has called for an all-party meeting on Sunday morning ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This meeting which is slated to take place at 11 AM on July 17, 2022 has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The floor leaders of all political parties have been invited for this meeting. What discussion will take place on the upcoming session and how to maximise productivity, all concerns will be taken into account in this meeting.

Government will also take into account the concerns of the Opposition, and the subjects the Opposition would like to have for discussion during the Session.

It is likely that PM Modi will also attend this meeting.

Apart from important Bills and discussions, this Session holds a lot of importance given the fact that both the election of the President of India and the Vice President of India will take place during the session.

The Election to the President of India will take place on the opening day of the session which is July 18, 2022, and the Election to the Vice President to take place on August 6, 2022.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 18, 2022 and will go on till August 12, 2022. (Agencies)