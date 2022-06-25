J&K reports 65 fresh positive cases, 449693 recovered, 2,32,33,291 Covid doses administered so far

SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: The Government today informed that 65 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 46from Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454742.

Moreover, 21 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16fromJammu division and 05from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 8,262 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,32,33,291.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454742 positive cases, 294are Active Positive (188in Jammu Division and 106in Kashmir Division), 449693 have recovered and 4755 have died; 2330 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25715116 test results available, 454742samples have tested positive and 25260374 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,577COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6594239 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 159persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 294in isolation and 207in home surveillance. Besides, 6588824 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 38cases, Srinagar reported 18 cases, Samba reported 05 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases each, Baramulla and Poonch reported 01 case each, while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

