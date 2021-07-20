Jammu and Kashmir reports 88 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 88 new COVID-19 cases while six fresh deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 53 were reported in Kashmir and 35 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,112 while the death toll has reached 4,371.

As for the six fresh fatalities, five were reported in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

A total of 3,14, 107 have already recovered from the disease including the 221 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.

Presently, there are a total of 1,634 active virus cases in J&K- 943 in Kashmir and 691 in Jammu.