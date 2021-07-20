Atal Dulloo reviews finalisation of ‘COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health Systems Preparedness Package Phase-II’

Asks officers to utilise ECRP effectively for revamping health infrastructure across J&K

Takes stock of progress on installation of PM CARES funded Oxygen Generation Plants

SRINAGAR: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high level meeting of Executive Committee of State Health Society to finalise the ‘COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package Phase-II’ at Civil Secretariat here.

Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) J&K, Principal GMC Srinagar, Principal GMC Jammu, Managing Director, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Director Health Services Jammu, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principals of newly established Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda, CMOs of all districts, Medical Superintendents of all district hospitals and other concerned officials participated in the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

Speaking during the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, impressed upon the officers to gear up their efforts and utilise all the existing resources to mitigate the impact of possible third wave of COVID-19.

He directed the officers to utilise the resources under Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP) effectively so that the health infrastructure is revamped across Jammu and Kashmir to its maximum potential.

While highlighting that there is a need to upgrade paediatric health care, Dulloo stressed upon the officers that Paediatric ICUs, Maternity ICUs and Hybrid wards should be made functional in all District Hospitals at the earliest.

He further asked the Principals of newly established Medical Colleges to make Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) fully functional at the earliest so that better paediatric care facilities are provided to the general public.

He also stressed on them to establish the Centre of Excellence one each at Jammu and Srinagar at earliest for the advanced medical care facilities.

While reviewing other infrastructural facilities related to COVID-19, Atal Dulloo directed the officers that the new RTPCR testing labs in five district hospitals should be made functional at the earliest so that the testing frequency is increased across J&K. He further asked them that all possible formalities for acquiring DNA sequencer for GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu should be completed at the earliest so that innovative and upgraded facilities for COVID response are established here.

Additional Chief Secretary also directed the concerned officers that retrofitting of ambulances should be done as per the modern level besides all the acquired Advance Life Supporting ambulances should be dedicated for the public use.

Highlighting the need of capacity building and training of health workers, Atal Dulloo impressed upon the officers to utilise the resources under ECRP for better capacity building of doctors and other health workers and asked them to utilise the manpower as per their skills and training them as and when required.

Additional Chief Secretary also asked the officers for effective Information Education and Communication (IEC) campaign across J&K so that people are made aware about the Covid appropriate behaviour, SOPs and benefits of vaccination.

During the meeting, Mission Director gave a detailed presentation on COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package Phase-II and status of funds received under it.

Meanwhile, in an another meeting, Atal Dulloo reviewed progress and status of installation of Oxygen Generation Plants approved under PM Cares Fund at Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking during the meeting, Atal Dulloo directed the Chief Engineers MED of both divisions to complete the process of installation of Oxygen Generation Plants by the end of this month.

Additional Chief Secretary highlighted that the installation of oxygen generation plants is necessary for establishing ICU beds in District Hospitals across J&K and directed the concerned officers to make the oxygen plants functional in all hospitals.

Dulloo further remarked that it has been observed that the augmentation of oxygen supply is precursor for mitigating the impact of pandemic Covid-19.

The meeting was informed that by the end of August 172 oxygen generation plants will be functional across the UT of J&K, which will significantly amplify the oxygen supply to hospitals.

Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) J&K, Principal GMC Srinagar, Principal GMC Jammu, Managing Director, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Director Health Services Jammu, Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Engineer, MED Kashmir, Chief Engineer MED, Jammu, Principals of newly established Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda, CMOs of all districts, Medical Superintendents of all district hospitals and other concerned officials participated in the meeting in person and through video conferencing.