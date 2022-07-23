J&K Reports 557 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, July 23: Increase in coronavirus cases continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir with 557 infections reported in the last 24 hours while two persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Saturday.

282 cases were reported from Jammu division and 275 from Kashmir division, taking the overall tally to 459544, they said.

Giving district wise details, they said, Jammu reported 169 cases, Jammu 157, Baramulla 42, Kathua 30, Udhampur 23, Kupwara 22, Rajouri 15, Budgam and Doda 13 each, Ganderbal and Poonch 11 each, Ramban nine, Samba, Kishtwar and Kulgam 6 each and three in Pulwama.

Among the total cases, 169568 are from Jammu division and 289976 from Kashmir, they said.

There were two deaths, one each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, they said.

So far 4763 people have succumbed to the virus—2337 in Jammu and 2426 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 165 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—83 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 2801 active case— 1547 in Jammu and 1254 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 16100 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)