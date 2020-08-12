JK reports 482 new positive cases, 18523 recovered so far

JAMMU, AUGUST 12: The Government on Wednesday informed that 482 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 106 from Jammu division and 376 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 26413. Also 08 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 544 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 88 from Jammu Division and 456 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 26413 positive cases, 7392 are Active Positive, 18523 have recovered and 498 have died; 37 in Jammu division and 461 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 750487 test results available, 724434 samples have been tested as negative till August 12, 2020.

Additionally, till date 402509 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 42494 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7392 in isolation and 48726 under home surveillance. Besides, 303399 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 6435 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today) with 2208 Active Positive, 4067 recovered (including 170 cases recovered today), 160 deaths; Baramulla has 2257 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 508 Active Positive, 1664 recovered, 85 deaths; Pulwama reported 1949 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today) with 641 active positive cases, 1276 recovered (including 79 cases recovered today), 32 deaths; Kulgam has 1659 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 190 Active Positive, 1438 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1537 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 112 Active Positive, 1401 recovered (including 13 recoveries today), 24 deaths; Anantnag district has 1665 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 353 Active Positive, 1277 recovered (including 74 cases recovered today), 35 deaths; Budgam has 1641 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 472 Active Positive and 1133 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 36 deaths; Kupwara has 1348 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 234 Active Positive, 1084 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Bandipora has 1197 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 517 Active Positive, 662 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today), 18 deaths and Ganderbal has 773 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 335 active positive cases, 428 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 10 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1727 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 743 active positive cases, 958recoveries (including 53 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Rajouri has 771 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 234 active positive cases, 534 recovered (including 03 cases reported today), 03 deaths; Ramban has 616 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 44 active positive, 571 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 626 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 97 Active positive, 528 recovered (including 05 cases reported today), 01 death; Udhampur has 633 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 184 active positive cases, 447 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 533 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 190 Active Positive, 342 recoveries, 01 death; Doda has 324 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 34 active positive cases, 288 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 305 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 124 active positive, 180 recoveries, 01 death; Reasi has 242 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 147 active positive, 95 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today) and Kishtwar has 175 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 25 active positive cases, 150 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today).

According to the bulletin, of the total 26413 positive cases in J&K 5194 have been reported as travelers while 21219 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 7. 83 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.