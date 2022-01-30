J&K Reports 4615 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Srinagar, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a single-day spike of 4,615 new COVID-19 cases- 3,214 in Kashmir and 1,401 in Jammu-even as three new deaths were reported in Kashmir and four in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has risen to 4,32,875 while the death toll jumped to 4,659-2,384 in Kashmir and 2,275 in Jammu, officials said.

A total of 3,87,946 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 6,557 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases stand at 40,270-10,468 in Jammu and 29,802 in Kashmir. (Agencies)