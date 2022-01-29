J&K Reports 4175 Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

JAMMU, Jan 29: Jammu and Kashmir reported 4175 new positive cases while as five persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said 1363 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 2812 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 428260.

Three among the fresh deaths were reported from Jammu division and two from Kashmir valley, the officials said. So far 4652 people have died due to the virus—2271 in Jammu and 2381 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 892 cases, Baramulla 475, Budgam 127, Pulwama 153, Kupwara 436, Anantnag 234, Bandipora 131, Ganderbal 44, Kulgam 292, Shopian 28,

Jammu 653, Udhampur 104, Rajouri 34, Doda 186, Kathua 99, Samba 55, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 49, Ramban 145 and Reasi 25.

Besides, they said, 7107 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1814 from Jammu Division and 5293 from Kashmir. So far 381389 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 42219—10656 in Jammu and 31563 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 31,038 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)